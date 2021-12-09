Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Highland Private Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,528 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 12.9% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $91,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 38,722 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,231,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 9.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Microsoft stock opened at $334.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.52 and its 200-day moving average is $294.72. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $209.11 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,699 shares of company stock worth $190,274,257. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

