Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lowered by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,671 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,698 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $173,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 230,400 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $64,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.1% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,583 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 49,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,699 shares of company stock worth $190,274,257 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $334.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $209.11 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

