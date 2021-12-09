Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,184 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,699 shares of company stock worth $190,274,257. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $334.97 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $209.11 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

