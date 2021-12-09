Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,192 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.8% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5,673.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 324,528 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 38,722 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 560,699 shares of company stock worth $190,274,257 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $334.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $209.11 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

