MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of MicroStrategy worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MicroStrategy by 57.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,969,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MicroStrategy by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.14.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total value of $3,106,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total transaction of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MSTR opened at $636.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $714.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $648.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $274.09 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.