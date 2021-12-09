MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Director Sells $206,700.00 in Stock

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $206,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MicroVision stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,433,839. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. MicroVision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Get MicroVision alerts:

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,460.44% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the third quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.