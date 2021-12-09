Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Truist Securities upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.87.

MAA opened at $218.16 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $119.21 and a one year high of $218.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

