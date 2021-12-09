Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Trading Up 3%

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) were up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $190.26 and last traded at $188.82. Approximately 18,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 581,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.30.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,575,000 after acquiring an additional 74,228 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Middleby by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Middleby by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Middleby by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

