Millennium Management LLC Acquires 12,914 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Kimball International worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBAL stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $388.43 million, a P/E ratio of -132.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.07.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $156.61 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -450.00%.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

