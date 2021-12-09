Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of South Plains Financial worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 495,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $477.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

