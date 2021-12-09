Millennium Management LLC Boosts Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 456.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of Lumber Liquidators worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.00 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

