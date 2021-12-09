Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of CEVA worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -357.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.