Millennium Management LLC Buys 69,246 Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,246 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.15% of Protara Therapeutics worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 3,505.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 63.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 151.7% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $42,620.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TARA stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.79. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Protara Therapeutics Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

