Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,950 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.8% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AB opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

