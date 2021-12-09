Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,913 The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of York Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in York Water by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,037,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in York Water by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 281,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in York Water by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Get York Water alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The York Water Company has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $53.77.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). York Water had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 30.47%. Research analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.