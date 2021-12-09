Millennium Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 144.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 86,058 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Harvard Bioscience worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 402,541 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $2,868,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 153.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 135,442 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 63.2% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 326,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 126,491 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 116.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 111,169 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $289.76 million, a PE ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.23. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

