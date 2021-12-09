Millennium Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,808,000 after purchasing an additional 474,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,653,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,143,000 after purchasing an additional 211,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,549,000 after acquiring an additional 101,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in STORE Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,070,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 22,136 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 7.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,056,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after acquiring an additional 205,833 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

STOR opened at $34.63 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

