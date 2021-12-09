Millennium Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 207,538 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth $1,231,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

TRST stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $627.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.12. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.