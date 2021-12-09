Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Heritage Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 555,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 80,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 100.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 157,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $810.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

