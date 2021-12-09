Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,761 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Simulations Plus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,085,000 after purchasing an additional 917,610 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,446,000 after buying an additional 153,825 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,606,000 after buying an additional 142,355 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after buying an additional 56,433 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 274,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after buying an additional 45,489 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $906,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,295. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLP opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $965.90 million, a P/E ratio of 104.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on SLP. Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.