Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,834 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 74,208 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDA. Bbva USA purchased a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 59.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 7.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 39.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDA stock opened at $109.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.63. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $110.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.