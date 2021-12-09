Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,044 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $191,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,446,266.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $124,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,944 over the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

