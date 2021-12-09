Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Premier Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Premier Financial stock opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.38. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.