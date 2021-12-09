Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Karooooo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of KARO opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Karooooo Ltd. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $42.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

