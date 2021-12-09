Millennium Management LLC Purchases 22,293 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 449.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of Forrester Research worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Forrester Research by 63.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Forrester Research by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Forrester Research by 440.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

In other news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $491,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,906 shares of company stock worth $757,266. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORR opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.78.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

FORR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.