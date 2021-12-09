Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of First Northwest Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNWB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 51.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,527.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $18.54 on Thursday. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.00.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $19.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 million. Equities analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.42%.

First Northwest Bancorp Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

