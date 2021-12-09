Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 955,498 SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 955,498 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of SeaChange International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 45,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 115,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 61.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

