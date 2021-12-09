Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,185 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alector worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth $20,862,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 91.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 819.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after buying an additional 845,333 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 13.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 14.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 300,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $2,580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 455,000 shares of company stock worth $11,488,000 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

