Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 331,499 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.28% of Geron worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 316,702 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Geron by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,155,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 115,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Geron by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 262,026 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 459,200 shares during the period. 40.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $466.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.08. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.36.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 26,769.73% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

