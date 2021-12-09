Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,830 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kronos Worldwide worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,730,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,098,000 after purchasing an additional 194,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 62,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 118,926 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KRO shares. TheStreet upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.92%. Research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 91.14%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

