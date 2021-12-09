Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,890 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Lordstown Motors worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 99,529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

