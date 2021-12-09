Millennium Management LLC Sells 121,078 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCU. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 46,223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,798,000 after acquiring an additional 106,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after acquiring an additional 85,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 122.79% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $100.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCU. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Sculptor Capital Management Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

