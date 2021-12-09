Millennium Management LLC Sells 25,441 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,837 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,441 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BOK Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,438,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,588,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in BOK Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 198,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOKF shares. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

BOK Financial stock opened at $106.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average is $91.99.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $54,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $849,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,957,935. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.