Millennium Management LLC Sells 3,482 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

VB stock opened at $227.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $186.87 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

