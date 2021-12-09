Millennium Management LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 109,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.26% of Electromed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 25.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 97.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the second quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.95 million, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ELMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

