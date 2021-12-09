Millennium Management LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 185,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.34% of Bit Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 3,182.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the second quarter worth $79,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 173.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the second quarter worth $96,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTBT opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. Bit Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $33.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

