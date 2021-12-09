Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nano-X Imaging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 52.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 290.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital downgraded Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ NNOX opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $94.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $839.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a current ratio of 17.96.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

