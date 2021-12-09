MimbleWimbleCoin Price Up 10.3% This Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $66.81 million and $171,668.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $6.19 or 0.00012837 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00288282 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00011091 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009339 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000202 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,798,996 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

