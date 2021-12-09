MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 257.37%.

MIND stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. MIND Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.88.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Peter H. Blum bought 30,000 shares of MIND Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 629,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,693.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of MIND Technology worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.