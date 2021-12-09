Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,146 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after purchasing an additional 238,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after acquiring an additional 313,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 386,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.79. 24,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.49. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

