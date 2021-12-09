Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,916 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $88,810,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.55. 38,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,640,396. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $175.71 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

