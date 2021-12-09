Minot Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,562,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 428,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,992,355. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

