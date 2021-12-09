Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 396 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.6% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $317.90. 7,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

