Minot Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 141,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $165.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $167.29. The company has a market capitalization of $228.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.