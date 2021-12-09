Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.6% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.3% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $151.98. The stock had a trading volume of 49,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,211. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $152.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.41. The company has a market capitalization of $367.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.