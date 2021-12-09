Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $259.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,999. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $262.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.31 and its 200-day moving average is $240.93. The firm has a market cap of $194.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.