Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $6.19 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,849 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.3% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $468.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,505. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $470.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $439.06 and its 200-day moving average is $420.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $441.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.82.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

