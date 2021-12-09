Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $6.94 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.5% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.35. 84,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,808,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $122.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average of $114.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.