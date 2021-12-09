Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 379 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $409.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,169. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $427.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.79.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.