Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,804 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $118.20. 99,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,528,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.45 and its 200-day moving average is $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,801 shares of company stock valued at $43,659,937. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.